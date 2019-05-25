Iraqi FM, Norwegian Refugee Council's SG talk easing refugees' suffering

2019/05/25 | 01:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi Foreign Minister
Mohamed al-Hakim met in Oslo with Jan Egeland, the Secretary General of
the Norwegian Refugee Council, where they discussed supporting and
alleviating the suffering of refugees.Hakim praised the NRC's
efforts to provide relief services, stressing the importance of supporting the
Council's work and strengthening its role in order to maintain its ability to
carry out its responsibilities, a statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry read.Hakim arrived Thursday in
the Norwegian capital to participate in the international conference “Ending
Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in Humanitarian Crises” held on May 23-24.The conference was hosted
by the governments of Norway, Iraq, Somalia and the United Arab Emirates, the
United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the
United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the International Committee of the
Red Cross (ICRC), with invaluable support from Norwegian Church Aid, Reliefweb
reported.
