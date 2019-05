Iraqi FM, Norwegian Refugee Council's SG talk easing refugees' suffering

2019/05/25 | 01:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraqi Foreign MinisterMohamed al-Hakim met in Oslo with Jan Egeland, the Secretary General ofthe Norwegian Refugee Council, where they discussed supporting andalleviating the suffering of refugees.Hakim praised the NRC'sefforts to provide relief services, stressing the importance of supporting theCouncil's work and strengthening its role in order to maintain its ability tocarry out its responsibilities, a statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry read.Hakim arrived Thursday inthe Norwegian capital to participate in the international conference “EndingSexual and Gender-Based Violence in Humanitarian Crises” held on May 23-24.The conference was hostedby the governments of Norway, Iraq, Somalia and the United Arab Emirates, theUnited Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), theUnited Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the International Committee of theRed Cross (ICRC), with invaluable support from Norwegian Church Aid, Reliefwebreported.