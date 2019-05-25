عربي | كوردى


Iraqi FM, Norwegian Refugee Council's SG talk easing refugees' suffering

2019/05/25 | 01:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iraqi Foreign Minister

Mohamed al-Hakim met in Oslo with Jan Egeland, the Secretary General of

the Norwegian Refugee Council, where they discussed supporting and

alleviating the suffering of refugees.Hakim praised the NRC's

efforts to provide relief services, stressing the importance of supporting the

Council's work and strengthening its role in order to maintain its ability to

carry out its responsibilities, a statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry read.Hakim arrived Thursday in

the Norwegian capital to participate in the international conference “Ending

Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in Humanitarian Crises” held on May 23-24.The conference was hosted

by the governments of Norway, Iraq, Somalia and the United Arab Emirates, the

United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the International Committee of the

Red Cross (ICRC), with invaluable support from Norwegian Church Aid, Reliefweb

reported.

