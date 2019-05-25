Sadrist protestors warn Iraq from involvement in US-Iran conflict

2019/05/25 | 06:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Thousands
of supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr have called on the
political and factional leaders on Friday to distance Iraq from the US-Iranian
conflict.Protesters
supporting the Sadrist Movement in central Baghdad and Basra have voiced
support for Iraq against probable involvement in a probable war between the US
and Iran.US
President Donald Trump's administration announced sending extra forces to the
Middle East to combat possible threats including Iranian-backed militias in
Iraq.Tensions have escalated recently between the US and Iran with
increasing concerns about a potential US-Iran war. Earlier, the US pulled some
diplomatic staff from its embassy in Baghdad following weekend
attacks on four oil tankers in the Gulf, Reuters reported.Iraqi MP Manar Abd al-Muttalib warned that Iraq can be harmed
politically and economically in case a war breaks out between the United States
and Iran.Iraqi
MP Aras Habib expected the US-Iranian crisis to continue
to escalate for a while without a direct confrontation due to the danger it
poses on their interests in the region and the world, adding that it would be
difficult for Iraq to play the role of mediator between the two countries.
