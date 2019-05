Sadrist protestors warn Iraq from involvement in US-Iran conflict

2019/05/25 | 06:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Thousandsof supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr have called on thepolitical and factional leaders on Friday to distance Iraq from the US-Iranianconflict.Protesterssupporting the Sadrist Movement in central Baghdad and Basra have voicedsupport for Iraq against probable involvement in a probable war between the USand Iran.USPresident Donald Trump's administration announced sending extra forces to theMiddle East to combat possible threats including Iranian-backed militias inIraq.Tensions have escalated recently between the US and Iran withincreasing concerns about a potential US-Iran war. Earlier, the US pulled somediplomatic staff from its embassy in Baghdad following weekendattacks on four oil tankers in the Gulf, Reuters reported.Iraqi MP Manar Abd al-Muttalib warned that Iraq can be harmedpolitically and economically in case a war breaks out between the United Statesand Iran.IraqiMP Aras Habib expected the US-Iranian crisis to continueto escalate for a while without a direct confrontation due to the danger itposes on their interests in the region and the world, adding that it would bedifficult for Iraq to play the role of mediator between the two countries.