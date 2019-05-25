عربي | كوردى


Sadrist protestors warn Iraq from involvement in US-Iran conflict

2019/05/25 | 06:00
Thousands

of supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr have called on the

political and factional leaders on Friday to distance Iraq from the US-Iranian

conflict.Protesters

supporting the Sadrist Movement in central Baghdad and Basra have voiced

support for Iraq against probable involvement in a probable war between the US

and Iran.US

President Donald Trump's administration announced sending extra forces to the

Middle East to combat possible threats including Iranian-backed militias in

Iraq.Tensions have escalated recently between the US and Iran with

increasing concerns about a potential US-Iran war. Earlier, the US pulled some

diplomatic staff from its embassy in Baghdad following weekend

attacks on four oil tankers in the Gulf, Reuters reported.Iraqi MP Manar Abd al-Muttalib warned that Iraq can be harmed

politically and economically in case a war breaks out between the United States

and Iran.Iraqi

MP Aras Habib expected the US-Iranian crisis to continue

to escalate for a while without a direct confrontation due to the danger it

poses on their interests in the region and the world, adding that it would be

difficult for Iraq to play the role of mediator between the two countries.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


