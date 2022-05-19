2022/05/19 | 16:30 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq and Jordan are to appoint a consultant to draw up terms of reference and other documentation for the new "economic city project" to be established along their joint border.Following a meeting of the Iraqi-Jordanian Company for Industry in Amman on Wednesday, which was attended by the Jordanian Minister of Industry, […]

read more Contracts being drafted for Iraq-Jordan Free Zone first appeared on Iraq Business News.