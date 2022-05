Iraq’s April oil production holds steady

2022/05/19 | 21:28 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

Workers at Fakka oilfield, near Amara in Missan province, on Dec.



8, 2009.



(ATEF HASSAN/Reuters)

Iraq's federal government and Kurdistan region produced a combined 4.56 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in April, just below the 4.59 million bpd produced in March.

According to field-by-field data compiled by Iraq Oil Report, supply from fields under Baghdad’s control averaged 4.11 million bpd in April, slightly below the 4.14 million bpd in March.



Output from KRG fields held steady at about 455,000 bpd.

This content is for registered users.



Please login to continue.If you are not a registered user, you may purchase a subscription or sign up for a free trial.