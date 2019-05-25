MP says Halbousi threatens monitoring, legislative path in Iraq

2019/05/25 | 11:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- MP Talal al-Zawba’ie, representing Reconstruction and Reform Alliance, has said Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi threatens the monitoring and legislative path in the country.
In tweets on Saturday, Zawba’ie said Halbousi threatens the monitoring and legislative path in Iraq “through banning three members of being sworn in after the federal court decreed replacing them.”
Zawba’ie did not disclose the names of the three members who should be replaced.A number of members of parliament had announced their will to sack Halbousi from his post as the speaker of the parliament.
