Saturday، 25 May 2019
01:50 PM
Arab Coalition targets Houthi reinforcements in Yemen’s Hajjah
The Arab Coalition has targeted Houthi reinforcements in the
Yemeni province of Hajjah on Saturday, an Al Arabiya correspondent reported.
