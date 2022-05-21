Hypnotherapist Olga Willemsen shares tips on overcoming anxiety without medication

2022/05/21 | 18:58 - Source: Iraq News

In recent years, anxiety has become the number one mental health disorder affecting 300 million people worldwide.

THE HAGUE, SOUTH HOLLAND, THE NETHERLANDS, May 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When left to its own devices, anxiety can cause complications such as depression, panic attacks, and burnout.



Olga Willemsen, hypnotherapist and founder of the private mental health practice New Empowered You, shares her knowledge on the subject and provides insight on the effective treatment of anxiety without medication.According to Our World in Data, 4% of the population suffers from anxiety disorders.



Anxiety disorder types vary from Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and Social Anxiety Disorder.



Anxiety can be caused by certain medical conditions like autoimmune diseases or cancer.



The symptoms can differ in their intensity from mild to strong leading to panic attacks.Although pharmacological treatment through anxiety-reducing drugs has proven its effectiveness, there are limitations to the method.



Among these limitations are anxiety-reducing effects similar to placebo, side effects as well as dependence and withdrawal symptoms.



Some psychotherapies including hypnotherapy serve as viable alternatives to pharmacological anxiety treatment, because of their scientifically proven effectiveness and lack of adverse effects.Next to pharmacological treatment, psychological and combined treatments are increasing in popularity.



Popular psychotherapies for anxiety include mindfulness, relaxation, and cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT).



Not all of these methods produce lasting effects except for hypnotherapy which can be also combined with other types of treatments like pharmacological.In Olga Willemsen's practice, the anxiety concerns of the clients are addressed through individual transformational hypnotherapy sessions coupled with coaching.



Olga Willemsen attests that such an approach combines the most effective methods and makes rapid and permanent recovery possible.



Client results and successes speak for themselves."I was on the edge of having a second burnout.



Being a new mom and taking care of my step-children, life was hectic and my anxieties sneak up on me.



I couldn’t find rest, inner peace, and joy in life.



Panic attacks became more frequent," - shares one of Olga's clients.



"I wanted changes, right away! After the session I felt the difference, I wasn’t that stressed out anymore.



My husband saw the change immediately and I felt happy, energized, and secure.



I’m very thankful for the method and Olga’s coaching."WHAT IS ANXIETY AND WHAT CAUSES IT?Anxiety is a state of excitement of the nervous system activated as a response to situations that induce fear and insecurity.



Although most people experience anxiety as unpleasant, this emotion has a very important function.



Anxiety serves as a trigger for survival mechanisms.



It increases our sense of discomfort and makes us alert about potential dangers to our survival so that we take action and move towards safety.Olga Willemsen explains that our brain is programmed by default to look for alarming signals and potential dangers to our survival in the outside world.



It is true for every living being including humans.



That means we instinctively tend to notice and focus on negative events.



At the same time, positive events escape our attention more quickly while our perception of the negative ones might be exaggerated."Think of a case when you got a ton of compliments followed by a little negative remark.



Your mind will adhere to that little remark, ignoring all the positive feedback," - says Olga.



This way, human perception of reality (which is neutral) is constantly distorted and biased towards focusing attention on negative events.



Paradoxically, this bias towards negativity undermines our confidence and sense of self-esteem and increases self-doubt.This tendency to focus on the negative is reinforced by adverse childhood events which cause subconscious limiting beliefs.



Those limiting beliefs are the root cause of elevated anxiety.



If the root of self-doubt remains unaddressed, anxiety becomes a self-limiting belief and can turn into a disorder.HOW TO TREAT ANXIETY WITHOUT MEDICATION?Olga Willemsen's approach combines hypnotherapy with coaching (Hypno-coaching) in a series of sessions that take place within one month.



Olga's method first addresses subconscious limiting beliefs with hypnotherapy and then teaches clients through coaching to steer their minds towards positivity.



The combination of these techniques makes lasting changes possible.What makes transformational hypnotherapy exceptionally effective in treating anxiety without medication is addressing the root cause - subconscious beliefs.



Thanks to Olga's framework, clients can discard their old limiting beliefs effortlessly and transform their thinking.



Lasting change with such treatment is possible due to breaking the pattern of negative thinking and stimulating new desired behavior with reassuring thoughts.Noticing positivity requires consistent practice and effort due to the default tendency of our minds to focus on negativity.



During 1-on-1 hypnotherapy and coaching sessions, Olga educates her clients on ways to manage anxiety and reduce it.



One of the effective techniques that help to reduce anxiety is the practice of gratitude.



"By expressing gratitude, we train our mind to notice positivity, neutralize the negative bias and eliminate doubt," - says Olga Willemsen.CONCLUSIONThe New Empowered You practice has helped countless clients achieve breakthroughs in their treatment in record time and create lasting changes in their behavior and mental attitude.



Olga Willemsen's unique transformational hypnotherapy framework will assist you with improving your mental health and reducing anxiety.



Book a free online discovery call with Olga Willemsen and receive help immediately.ABOUT OLGA WILLEMSEN, PH.D.Olga Willemsen is a certified hypnotherapist, RTT therapist, and transformational coach based in The Hague, The Netherlands.



Certified in neo-Ericksonian hypnosis from the Mike Mandel Hypnosis Academy, Olga Willemsen combines her knowledge of neuroscience, psychotherapy, Neuro-Linguistic Programming, and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy in her practice.



Mrs.



Willemsen is also a member of the International Association of Counselors and Therapists, which brings together multidisciplinary methodologies of holistic practitioners with a common goal to empower humanity.



In Olga Willemsen's practice, hypnotherapy and coaching sessions are multilingual and available in English, German, Russian and Dutch.



Hypnotherapy practice New Empowered You helps clients alleviate the stress associated with various forms of anxiety, panic attacks, burnout, depression, sleep disorders, trauma, lack of confidence, and many other conditions.

