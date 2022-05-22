NDC Finalises Action Plan for Iraq e-Governance Project

2022/05/22 | 04:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The National Data Center, in coordination with experts from the United Kingdom and the World Bank, has held an meeting to develop the final draft of an action plan and roadmap for Iraq's digital transformation project.Director, Dr.Ammar Mazhar Al-Tamimi, said the meeting followed an extensive phase of data collection and […]

