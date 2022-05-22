Central Bank of Iraq increases Capital

2022/05/22 | 04:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has reportedly announced an increase in its capital.State-owned Iraqi News Agency (INA) said that the capital will be increased from 3 trillion dinars (approximately $2 billion) to 5 trillion dinars.It quotes the media office of CBI as saying that the increase was made using […]

