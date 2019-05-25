US ambassador raises concerns during rare Tibet visit

2019/05/25 | 17:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The US ambassador to China urged Beijing to engage in
substantive dialogue with exiled Tibetan Buddhist leader the Dalai Lama during
a visit to the Himalayan region over the past week, the US Embassy said
Saturday.Terry Branstad also “expressed concerns regarding the
Chinese government’s interference in Tibetan Buddhists’ freedom to organize and
practice their religion,” an embassy statement said.“He encouraged the Chinese government to engage in substantive
dialogue with the Dalai Lama or his representatives, without preconditions, to
seek a settlement that resolves differences,” it said.Branstad also raised long-standing concerns about the lack
of consistent access to the Tibetan Autonomous Region. The rare visit to the
TAR and neighboring Qinghai province ran from Sunday through Saturday.Hosted by the Tibet Autonomous Region government, Branstad
was given access to important religious and cultural sites, including the
Potala Palace, Jokhang Temple, Norbulingka, and Sera Monastery in the Tibetan
capital, Lhasa. He also met with senior Tibetan religious and cultural leaders,
the embassy said.China tightly restricts access to Tibet by foreigners,
especially journalists and diplomats. In response to those restrictions, the US
Congress last year passed an act that would deny entry to the United States for
those involved in formulating or enforcing such policies.There was no immediate response from Beijing, although
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang last week said China welcomed
Branstad to witness the “earth-shaking changes in the people’s production and
life since Tibet’s peaceful liberation more than 60 years ago.”“I hope that this visit to Tibet can help Ambassador
Branstad make a conclusion without prejudice in the spirit of respecting the
facts... instead of being confused and disturbed by some long-standing hearsay
and defamatory speeches,” Lu said at a regularly scheduled briefing.China says Tibet has been part of its territory for
centuries, but many Tibetans say they were effectively an independent nation
for most of that time. Beijing’s control was most recently asserted when the
Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, invaded the
region in 1950.The Dalai Lama fled to India amid an abortive uprising
against Chinese rule in 1959 and calls for genuine autonomy for Tibet under
Chinese rule. Beijing labels the 83-year-old cleric a dangerous separatist, has
refused contacts with his representatives for more than a decade and objects
strongly to any meetings between him and foreign politicians.In recent years there has been a significant tightening of
control over Tibetan Buddhism, use of the Tibetan language and traditional
cultural expression. Following anti-government protests in 2008, Beijing
imposed a policy of “grid policing” that substantially reduces travel and
social life for Tibetans, even while China ramps up domestic tourism in the
region.Those methods have been subsequently imposed in the neighboring
region of Xinjiang, where an estimated 1 million members of its native Muslim
ethnic groups have been confined to detention centers.
substantive dialogue with exiled Tibetan Buddhist leader the Dalai Lama during
a visit to the Himalayan region over the past week, the US Embassy said
Saturday.Terry Branstad also “expressed concerns regarding the
Chinese government’s interference in Tibetan Buddhists’ freedom to organize and
practice their religion,” an embassy statement said.“He encouraged the Chinese government to engage in substantive
dialogue with the Dalai Lama or his representatives, without preconditions, to
seek a settlement that resolves differences,” it said.Branstad also raised long-standing concerns about the lack
of consistent access to the Tibetan Autonomous Region. The rare visit to the
TAR and neighboring Qinghai province ran from Sunday through Saturday.Hosted by the Tibet Autonomous Region government, Branstad
was given access to important religious and cultural sites, including the
Potala Palace, Jokhang Temple, Norbulingka, and Sera Monastery in the Tibetan
capital, Lhasa. He also met with senior Tibetan religious and cultural leaders,
the embassy said.China tightly restricts access to Tibet by foreigners,
especially journalists and diplomats. In response to those restrictions, the US
Congress last year passed an act that would deny entry to the United States for
those involved in formulating or enforcing such policies.There was no immediate response from Beijing, although
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang last week said China welcomed
Branstad to witness the “earth-shaking changes in the people’s production and
life since Tibet’s peaceful liberation more than 60 years ago.”“I hope that this visit to Tibet can help Ambassador
Branstad make a conclusion without prejudice in the spirit of respecting the
facts... instead of being confused and disturbed by some long-standing hearsay
and defamatory speeches,” Lu said at a regularly scheduled briefing.China says Tibet has been part of its territory for
centuries, but many Tibetans say they were effectively an independent nation
for most of that time. Beijing’s control was most recently asserted when the
Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, invaded the
region in 1950.The Dalai Lama fled to India amid an abortive uprising
against Chinese rule in 1959 and calls for genuine autonomy for Tibet under
Chinese rule. Beijing labels the 83-year-old cleric a dangerous separatist, has
refused contacts with his representatives for more than a decade and objects
strongly to any meetings between him and foreign politicians.In recent years there has been a significant tightening of
control over Tibetan Buddhism, use of the Tibetan language and traditional
cultural expression. Following anti-government protests in 2008, Beijing
imposed a policy of “grid policing” that substantially reduces travel and
social life for Tibetans, even while China ramps up domestic tourism in the
region.Those methods have been subsequently imposed in the neighboring
region of Xinjiang, where an estimated 1 million members of its native Muslim
ethnic groups have been confined to detention centers.