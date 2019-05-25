Home › Baghdad Post › US troop move to Middle East dangerous for int'l peace: Zarif

US troop move to Middle East dangerous for int'l peace: Zarif

2019/05/25 | 22:20



Saturday that the US decision to deploy more troops to the Middle East in



response to the perceived threat from Iran was “extremely dangerous” for peace.The United States said it was sending 1,500 troops to region



in what it called an effort to bolster defenses against Tehran, and it accused



Iran’s Revolutionary Guards of direct responsibility for attacks on tankers



this month.“The Americans have made such allegations to justify their



hostile policies and to raise tensions in the Arabian Gulf,” Zarif told state



news agency IRNA.“Increased US presence in our region is extremely dangerous



and it threatens international peace and security, and this should be



addressed,” he said.US President Donald Trump also invoked the threat from Iran



to declare a national security-related emergency that would clear the sale of



billions of dollars’ worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates



and other countries without congressional approval.It follows decisions to speed up the deployment of an



aircraft carrier strike group as well as to send bombers and additional Patriot



missiles to the Middle East.Following US media reports that Zarif had met Senator Dianne



Feinstein during a US visit last month, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said



informative talks were common and did not involve negotiations.“For more than two decades, discussions have been held with



non-governmental US political elites, including members of Congress, to clarify



and explain the policies of Iran,” ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.Separately, a Revolutionary Guards commander said the



security of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route, was linked to Iran



being able to export its oil, the semi-official news agency Fars reported.“Major General Gholamali Rashid said that talking about



security and stability in the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is not



possible without considering the interests of the Iranian nation, including the



export of oil,” Fars said.Iran has threatened to disrupt oil shipments through the



Strait of Hormuz if the United States tries to strangle Tehran’s economy by



halting its oil exports through increased sanctions.Separately, an Iranian military official said Iran could



sink US warships in the Gulf, while another said it was unlikely for a war to



start in the region.“America...is sending two warships to the region. If they



commit the slightest stupidity, we will send these ships to the bottom of the



sea along with their crew and planes using two missiles or two new secret



weapons,” General Morteza Qorbani, an adviser to Iran’s military command, told



the Mizan news agency.Western experts say Iran often exaggerates its weapons



capabilities, although there are concerns about its missile program and



particularly its long-range ballistic missiles.“We believe rational Americans and their experienced



commanders will not let their radical elements lead them into a situation from



which it would be very difficult to get out, and that is why they will not



enter a war,” Brigadier General Hassan Seifi, an assistant to Iran’s army



chief, told Mehr news agency.







