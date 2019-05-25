عربي | كوردى


US troop move to Middle East dangerous for int'l peace: Zarif

2019/05/25 | 22:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on

Saturday that the US decision to deploy more troops to the Middle East in

response to the perceived threat from Iran was “extremely dangerous” for peace.The United States said it was sending 1,500 troops to region

in what it called an effort to bolster defenses against Tehran, and it accused

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards of direct responsibility for attacks on tankers

this month.“The Americans have made such allegations to justify their

hostile policies and to raise tensions in the Arabian Gulf,” Zarif told state

news agency IRNA.“Increased US presence in our region is extremely dangerous

and it threatens international peace and security, and this should be

addressed,” he said.US President Donald Trump also invoked the threat from Iran

to declare a national security-related emergency that would clear the sale of

billions of dollars’ worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates

and other countries without congressional approval.It follows decisions to speed up the deployment of an

aircraft carrier strike group as well as to send bombers and additional Patriot

missiles to the Middle East.Following US media reports that Zarif had met Senator Dianne

Feinstein during a US visit last month, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said

informative talks were common and did not involve negotiations.“For more than two decades, discussions have been held with

non-governmental US political elites, including members of Congress, to clarify

and explain the policies of Iran,” ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.Separately, a Revolutionary Guards commander said the

security of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route, was linked to Iran

being able to export its oil, the semi-official news agency Fars reported.“Major General Gholamali Rashid said that talking about

security and stability in the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is not

possible without considering the interests of the Iranian nation, including the

export of oil,” Fars said.Iran has threatened to disrupt oil shipments through the

Strait of Hormuz if the United States tries to strangle Tehran’s economy by

halting its oil exports through increased sanctions.Separately, an Iranian military official said Iran could

sink US warships in the Gulf, while another said it was unlikely for a war to

start in the region.“America...is sending two warships to the region. If they

commit the slightest stupidity, we will send these ships to the bottom of the

sea along with their crew and planes using two missiles or two new secret

weapons,” General Morteza Qorbani, an adviser to Iran’s military command, told

the Mizan news agency.Western experts say Iran often exaggerates its weapons

capabilities, although there are concerns about its missile program and

particularly its long-range ballistic missiles.“We believe rational Americans and their experienced

commanders will not let their radical elements lead them into a situation from

which it would be very difficult to get out, and that is why they will not

enter a war,” Brigadier General Hassan Seifi, an assistant to Iran’s army

chief, told Mehr news agency.



