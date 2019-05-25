US troop move to Middle East dangerous for int'l peace: Zarif

2019/05/25 | 22:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on
Saturday that the US decision to deploy more troops to the Middle East in
response to the perceived threat from Iran was “extremely dangerous” for peace.The United States said it was sending 1,500 troops to region
in what it called an effort to bolster defenses against Tehran, and it accused
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards of direct responsibility for attacks on tankers
this month.“The Americans have made such allegations to justify their
hostile policies and to raise tensions in the Arabian Gulf,” Zarif told state
news agency IRNA.“Increased US presence in our region is extremely dangerous
and it threatens international peace and security, and this should be
addressed,” he said.US President Donald Trump also invoked the threat from Iran
to declare a national security-related emergency that would clear the sale of
billions of dollars’ worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates
and other countries without congressional approval.It follows decisions to speed up the deployment of an
aircraft carrier strike group as well as to send bombers and additional Patriot
missiles to the Middle East.Following US media reports that Zarif had met Senator Dianne
Feinstein during a US visit last month, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said
informative talks were common and did not involve negotiations.“For more than two decades, discussions have been held with
non-governmental US political elites, including members of Congress, to clarify
and explain the policies of Iran,” ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said.Separately, a Revolutionary Guards commander said the
security of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route, was linked to Iran
being able to export its oil, the semi-official news agency Fars reported.“Major General Gholamali Rashid said that talking about
security and stability in the Arabian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is not
possible without considering the interests of the Iranian nation, including the
export of oil,” Fars said.Iran has threatened to disrupt oil shipments through the
Strait of Hormuz if the United States tries to strangle Tehran’s economy by
halting its oil exports through increased sanctions.Separately, an Iranian military official said Iran could
sink US warships in the Gulf, while another said it was unlikely for a war to
start in the region.“America...is sending two warships to the region. If they
commit the slightest stupidity, we will send these ships to the bottom of the
sea along with their crew and planes using two missiles or two new secret
weapons,” General Morteza Qorbani, an adviser to Iran’s military command, told
the Mizan news agency.Western experts say Iran often exaggerates its weapons
capabilities, although there are concerns about its missile program and
particularly its long-range ballistic missiles.“We believe rational Americans and their experienced
commanders will not let their radical elements lead them into a situation from
which it would be very difficult to get out, and that is why they will not
enter a war,” Brigadier General Hassan Seifi, an assistant to Iran’s army
chief, told Mehr news agency.
