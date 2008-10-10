Deadly hemorrhagic fever outbreak hits Iraq

2022/05/23 | 22:22 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Butchers wrestle with cattle in the Rashid district of Baghdad ahead of Eid al-Adha on Dec.



10, 2008.



(Photo credit: Todd Frantom/Wikimedia Commons)

BAGHDAD - Iraq is suffering from an unusually large wave of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, a tick-born virus with a fatality rate of up to 40 percent.

Case numbers are significantly higher than in previous years, health officials say.



Iraq has now confirmed a total of 98 infections and 18 deaths since the beginning of 2022 — with almost half of this year's cases and one-third of the deaths recorded within the past two weeks, suggesting an escalating pace of spread.

