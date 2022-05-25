Scottsdale, AZ - Team ONE MILE Prepares for Bicycle Race of a Lifetime–Across the USA for Charity 3,000 mi from CA - MD

2022/05/26 | 12:36 - Source: Iraq News

Race Across America with Team One Mile to support the Semperfi & American's Fund

Riders at Orlando training camp.

June 18, 2022, Crystal Waltman, team coordinator from Scottsdale, AZ will embark on an extraordinary journey RACE ACROSS AMERICA.



3,000 miles.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning June 18, 2022, Crystal Waltman, One Mile Team Coordinator from Scottsdale, AZ will embark on an extraordinary journey that is truly a test of camaraderie, mental and physical toughness with a commitment to the cause - Semperfi & America’s Fund.



As a team member in Race Across America (RAAM), Waltman/Team One Mile (20pp) will be supporting 8 riders traveling 3,000 miles across the North American Continent from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean.Waltman, author of Quitting To Win, is a motivational speaker.



She is a contributor too many different platforms including sobriety, fitness, and nutrition and also offers online courses.



She's been supporting and recovering out loud for many years from addiction and back surgery.Waltman is also a fourth-generation Arizonian resident and a graduate of Arizona State University.



She achieved a collegiate softball scholarship and was part of a national championship winning team.



Crystal is on the Advisory Board of the Sold-Out Youth Foundation, and an advisor for the upcoming film - Travel Ball.Changing lives, ONE MILE at a time.Team ONE MILE is on a mission to help veterans, first responders, their families, and those struggling from trauma.



We all come from different backgrounds, with different life stories and journeys.



Team ONE MILE combines veterans and civilians to recreate the teamwork and purpose needed to succeed and heal.



By offering once in a lifetime challenge, we can reignite that spark that these individuals have deep inside them.



Purpose is created by teamwork!The toughest endurance event in the world, RAAM gives long-distance cyclists the opportunity to challenge themselves to the height of their abilities.



Fewer than 2,500 cyclists have completed RAAM since its first edition in 1982.



Solo winners complete the course in under 9 days, and winning teams complete the journey in less than 6 days.



These modern day heroes brave the desert, plains and mountain weather, lead a crew and a mini-organization of support, and raise thousands of dollars for charities around the world.“This year, RAAM celebrates 36 years of uniting people from around the world with a shared love for cycling and adventure through team bonding, struggle and a strong sense of accomplishment,” says Fred Boethling, owner of RAAM and Solo and two-man team finisher.



“It’s man against the elements, the road, and ultimately, him or herself.”To follow Team One Mile’s progress in this year’s Race Across America, visit RAAM online or Team One Mile on Facebook.###

