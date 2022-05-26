Atroshi resigns from KRG Ministry of Natural Resources

2022/05/26 | 20:20 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Kamal al-Atroshi is sworn in as minister of natural resources of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq at the regions Parliament in Erbil on Jan.



6, 2021.



(Source: parliament.krd)

Kamal Atroshi, the official head of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) oil and gas industry, has resigned.

In recent months, more than a dozen industry, government, and political officials in Kurdistan have told Iraq Oil Report that Atroshi had been threatening to step down over tensions with KRG Prime Minister Masrur Barzani's team, which has managed the energy portfolio largely through loyalists appointed to the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) — a situation that was complicated by health problems that frequently required Atroshi to travel abroad for treatment.

