3 Kurdish MMA fighters to compete at UFC event in Sweden

2019/05/26 | 18:40



Two of the athletes are seasoned UFC fighters who have competed in the past and are named on the UFC Fight Night 153 main card.



Makwan Amirkhani (14-3-0) will fight Chris Fishgold (18-2-1) in a Featherweight bout while Light Heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir (15-4-0) will take on Ilir Latifi (14-6-0, 1NC) in the co-main event matchup.



The main card begins at 8 p.m. Erbil time.



Amirkhani, who fights out of Turku, Finland, was born in the Iranian Kurdistan (Rojhilat) city of Kermanshah.



Oezdemir, meanwhile, was born in Fribourg, Switzerland. His father is a Kurd from Erzincan province (Erzingan in Kurdish) in northeastern Turkey who married a Swiss woman.



Elsewhere, Kurdish fighter Rostem Akman from Mardin in the Kurdistan of Turkey is set to make his UFC debut.



Akman, an undefeated MMA fighter who holds a professional record of 6-0, was called up to fill in for Bartosz Fabinski (14-3-0) who recently pulled out of his Welterweight bout against Russian Sergey Khandozhko (25-5-1).



With just seven days notice, Akman will compete in his first UFC fight on the preliminary card which begins at 5 p.m. Erbil time.



His most recent professional fight was a knockout victory against Brazilian opponent Mauricio Reis at Superior Challenge 19 in Stockholm on May 11.



