Iran deputy IRGC chief claims US military in region is 'weakest' in history

2019/05/26 | 18:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The U.S. military presence in the Middle East is at its
“weakest in history”, a deputy commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards
was on Sunday quoted by the semi-official news agency Fars as saying.U.S. President Donald Trump has tightened
economic sanctions against Iran, and his administration says it has built up
the U.S. military presence in the region.It accuses Iran of threats to U.S. troops and
interests. Tehran has described U.S. moves as “psychological warfare” and a
“political game”.“The Americans have been present in the region
since 1833 and they are now at their weakest in history in West Asia,” said
Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi, a deputy Guards commander, according to Fars.
