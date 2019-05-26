عربي | كوردى


Iran deputy IRGC chief claims US military in region is 'weakest' in history

2019/05/26 | 18:40
The U.S. military presence in the Middle East is at its

“weakest in history”, a deputy commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards

was on Sunday quoted by the semi-official news agency Fars as saying.U.S. President Donald Trump has tightened

economic sanctions against Iran, and his administration says it has built up

the U.S. military presence in the region.It accuses Iran of threats to U.S. troops and

interests. Tehran has described U.S. moves as “psychological warfare” and a

“political game”.“The Americans have been present in the region

since 1833 and they are now at their weakest in history in West Asia,” said

Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi, a deputy Guards commander, according to Fars.



