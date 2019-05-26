Home › Baghdad Post › Iran deputy IRGC chief claims US military in region is 'weakest' in history

Iran deputy IRGC chief claims US military in region is 'weakest' in history

2019/05/26 | 18:40



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The U.S. military presence in the Middle East is at its“weakest in history”, a deputy commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guardswas on Sunday quoted by the semi-official news agency Fars as saying.U.S. President Donald Trump has tightenedeconomic sanctions against Iran, and his administration says it has built upthe U.S. military presence in the region.It accuses Iran of threats to U.S. troops andinterests. Tehran has described U.S. moves as “psychological warfare” and a“political game”.“The Americans have been present in the regionsince 1833 and they are now at their weakest in history in West Asia,” saidRear Admiral Ali Fadavi, a deputy Guards commander, according to Fars.