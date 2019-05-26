عربي | كوردى


Explosion rocks town in Mosul, kills 5, wounds 8: Iraqi security
2019/05/26 | 22:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – At least five people were killed on Sunday when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated at a local market in a town near Iraq’s Mosul.

According to Iraq’s Joint Operations Command, the incident occurred when the IED exploded at a popular market in the sub-district of Rabia, Nineveh governorate, close to the Syrian border.

The attack targeted the Awenat market in Rabia, a town in northwestern Iraq, leaving five people dead and at least eight more injured.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Hassan Khalo, a representative for the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Zummar, said the explosion comes at a time when the self-proclaimed Islamic State has increased its activity in the sub-districts of Zummar and Rabia.

“Just yesterday, the terrorist group killed a young man in the area in a sudden attack,” Khalo told local media.   

After Mosul – the second largest city in Iraq – fell into the hands of the terror group, the Islamic State began to slaughter thousands of civilians, including minority groups such as the Yezidi’s and Christians.

Despite over a year since Baghdad declared a final victory over the Islamic State, the group continues to conduct attacks in areas it once controlled, embarking on a wave of kidnappings, assassinations, and bombings that have raised fears of a new stage of heightened insurgency.  

Iraqi officials continue to call for a solution, as the security vacuum created after the fall of the Islamic State still exists in many areas it once controlled.

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
