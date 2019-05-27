Home › Iraq News › Video: Could Iraq be pulled into a US-Iran Conflict?

Video: Could Iraq be pulled into a US-Iran Conflict?

2019/05/27 | 07:40



Could Iraq be pulled into a conflict between the United States and Iran?



The United States is raising the stakes against what it calls threats from Iran.



President Donald Trump is sending an extra 1,500 troops to the Middle East.



He’s also bypassing Congress to sell billions of dollars’ of weapons to Iran’s rivals, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.



Iran’s neighbour, Iraq, is vowing support and offering to mediate.



At the same time, Iraq is wary of straining relations with the Americans.



How should leaders in Baghdad handle this balancing act?



Presenter:







Hashem Ahelbarra







Guests:







Andreas Kreig – Assistant Professor, Defence Studies Department, King’s College London



Sami Nader – Director, The Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs



Robert Gutsche – Associate Professor, Lancaster University































