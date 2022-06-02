Baghdad launches legal action against Kurdistan’s oil companies

2022/06/02 | 22:30 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Iraqi federal oil and KRG political negotiating teams meet in Baghdad on April 11, 2022.



(Source: Oil Ministry media office)

Iraq's Oil Ministry is initiating legal action against international oil companies operating in the Kurdistan region — part of an escalating effort to implement the Federal Supreme Court's landmark decision to invalidate the Kurdistan Regional Government's independent oil sector.

Multiple oil companies received a letter summoning them to appear at the Commercial Court in Baghdad on June 5, according to three Kurdistan-focused industry officials; and Alaa al-Yassiri, the director general of the federal Oil Ministry's marketing company (SOMO), told Parliament on Tuesday that Baghdad is also planning to bring international lawsuits.

