2022/06/04 | 01:26 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
Ancient City Unearthed in Iraq After Drought Dries up Tigris River | PEOPLE.com
Skip to content
Top Navigation
Close this dialog window
Explore PEOPLE.com
Profile Menu
Follow Us
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Close
Sign in
Close this dialog window
View image
Ancient City Unearthed in Iraq After Extreme Drought Dries up Tigris River, Archeologists Say
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.