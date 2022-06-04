Indian students can now study at Global universities with campuses in India, approved by UGC: Dr. Prakash Bhosale

2022/06/04 | 16:44 - Source: Iraq News

Dr.



Prakash Bhosale giving advice to university students at the event

UGC approves international universities to set up campuses in India, which will help Indian students get world-class education.

Several foreign universities have been authorized by UGC to open campuses in India and conduct programs for Indian students.



It will help students in India to have access to a world-class education.”

— Dr.



Prakash Bhosale

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr.



Prakash Bhosale shared the latest developments with students at the University Students Forum recently in Mumbai.



"Several foreign universities have been authorized by UGC to open campuses in India and conduct programs for Indian students." He said, "In the coming years, Indian students will be able to complete dual degree programs with foreign institutions and international degree programs in India."He explained this in detail to the students.



Several foreign universities want to establish campuses in India and offer their programs to Indian students.



Therefore, the UGC has formed a committee to draw up regulations to allow this to happen.



It aims to facilitate the establishment of top-class global educational institutions & universities in India, focusing in particular on emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), data science, etc.



The universities that fall under the list of top 500 global universities are only eligible to operate in India.



A major contribution to the growth of Indian education is expected to come from the University of the United States of America (USA).



Various universities, including those in California, have developed UG exchange programs with the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).During the event, Dr.



Prakash Bhosale expressed his belief that it will help students in India to have access to a world-class education.



Collaboration with foreign counterparts would benefit top Indian educational institutions if these efforts succeed.



For higher education and a degree of reputation, parents and students should choose UGC-approved international universities.Dr.



Prakash Bhosale is a renowned educational columnist and writer.



He delivers many lectures on online education and MBA Project Consultation in Mumbai to University students, corporate employees, and student groups across Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Dr.



Prakash BhosaleBBG EBRANDING MEDIAemail us here+91 8097027355Visit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInOther

You just read:

News Provided By

June 04, 2022, 03:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release