Afghan Taliban delegation to visit Moscow as peace push grows
2019/05/27 | 21:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A Taliban delegation led by the movement’s chief negotiator

will visit Moscow this week to attend a ceremony expected to be followed by

informal talks with senior Afghan politicians on the peace process, officials

said on Monday.The potential meeting comes during increased diplomatic

efforts to revive stalled talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government,

following the failure of a planned get-together in the Qatari capital Doha last

month.Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said the 14-strong

delegation, led by Mullah Baradar Akhund, will attend a ceremony on Tuesday

marking the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and

Afghanistan.The delegation would also meet Afghan politicians and elders

on the following day to discuss the future of the country, he said, without

giving details.It was unclear what Afghan officials will be present but

former president Hamid Karzai is traveling to Moscow along with officials from

his office, a spokesman said.A spokesman for the Afghan foreign ministry said the Afghan

ambassador in Moscow would attend the ceremony but it was unclear whether he

would meet the Taliban delegation.The Taliban have been talking with US diplomats for several

months and have reached broad agreement on the withdrawal of international

troops from Afghanistan.But they have so far refused to talk to the Western-backed

government in Kabul which they consider a foreign imposed “puppet” regime.To prepare the way for possible future peace negotiations,

other countries have been trying to facilitate informal talks between the

Taliban and representatives of civil society and state institutions.



