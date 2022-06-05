11 killed, injured in ISIL attack on Iraq's Diyala

2022/06/05 | 12:14 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi media on early Sunday announced that the remnants of ISIL terrorists in the country have launched a new operation in Diyala.

The attack was launched by hand grenades and sniper rifles, according to Sabereen News.

3 children were among the martyrs, according to the reports.

Iraqi security forces continue to search, clean and chase ISIL remnants throughout the country to ensure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not reappear.

PMU forces managed to detain an ISIL terrorist who was in charge of foreign nationals and immigrants' affairs on Saturday.

Iraqi Armed Forces Spokesman Yahya Rasool also on Friday announced that Iraqi army killed a number of 13 ISIL takfiri elements in three provinces of the country.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still active in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh and Al Anbar provinces.

