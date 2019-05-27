Home › Baghdad Post › Israel moves toward new election as Netanyahu struggles to form gov't

2019/05/27 | 21:25



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Israel moved toward a new election on Monday as PrimeMinister Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to form a government following a nationalballot just last month remained deadlocked.In a preliminary vote, parliament decided to dissolveitself. In order to disperse and set an election date, legislators would stillhave to hold a final vote, likely to take place on Wednesday.Netanyahu, who claimed victory on behalf of his right-wing Likudparty in an April 9 election, has until 2100 GMT on Wednesday to put agovernment together, after being delegated the task by President Reuven Rivlinsix weeks ago.In power for the past decade and facing potential corruptionindictments, Netanyahu has struggled to seal an agreement with a clutch ofright-wing, far-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties that would ensure him afifth term.Divisions between former Defense Minister AvigdorLieberman’s ultranationalist Yisrael Beitenu party and United Torah Judaismover a military conscription bill governing exemptions for ultra-OrthodoxJewish seminary students have plunged the coalition talks into stalemate.