Israel moves toward new election as Netanyahu struggles to form gov't

2019/05/27 | 21:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Israel moved toward a new election on Monday as Prime

Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to form a government following a national

ballot just last month remained deadlocked.In a preliminary vote, parliament decided to dissolve

itself. In order to disperse and set an election date, legislators would still

have to hold a final vote, likely to take place on Wednesday.Netanyahu, who claimed victory on behalf of his right-wing Likud

party in an April 9 election, has until 2100 GMT on Wednesday to put a

government together, after being delegated the task by President Reuven Rivlin

six weeks ago.In power for the past decade and facing potential corruption

indictments, Netanyahu has struggled to seal an agreement with a clutch of

right-wing, far-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties that would ensure him a

fifth term.Divisions between former Defense Minister Avigdor

Lieberman’s ultranationalist Yisrael Beitenu party and United Torah Judaism

over a military conscription bill governing exemptions for ultra-Orthodox

Jewish seminary students have plunged the coalition talks into stalemate.



