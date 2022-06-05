Iraq Forces Capture 38 ISIS Militants in Kirkuk

2022/06/05 | 14:22 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ALBAWABA - The Iraqi army captured 38 members of ISIS in Kirkuk, north of the country.This is seen as the biggest military action against the terror group since 2017 when Iraq declared victory against the group.

The capture was made on Saturday during a large-scale military operation conducted by the Iraqi army.

A large number of weapons and ammunition were seized during the raid in Kirkuk, Ali Al-Fariji, head of operations command in Kirkuk told the Anadolu Agency.

Security forces also destroyed eight shelters belonging to the terror group, he added.

Attacks blamed on Daesh/ISIS terrorists have escalated in Iraq in recent months, especially in the Salahuddin, Diyala and Kirkuk provinces.

The terror group invaded north of Iraq in 2014.



But the terror group still maintains sleeper cells in large areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks.



The Iraqi army continues to carry out frequent operations against the group, the Turkish news agency added.