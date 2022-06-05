Court postpones hearing in case against Kurdistan’s IOCs

2022/06/05 | 19:16 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Iraq's Federal Supreme Court at the Aug.



14, 2018, hearing of a lawsuit by the federal Oil Ministry against Kurdistan's oil sector.



(Source: Federal Supreme Court media office)

BAGHDAD - Iraq's Commercial Court has postponed a first hearing in the Oil Ministry's lawsuit against international oil companies operating in Iraqi Kurdistan because — with one exception — the defendants did not show up in court.

"Seeing as the defendants did not show up at the court for today's session, we have decided to postpone it to June 9," said Judge Saif, who was identified only by his first name and did not have a name plate at his podium.

