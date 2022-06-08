Iraq exports dip but revenues hit new record

2022/06/08 | 21:36 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Tankers load at the Al-Basra Oil Terminal in the Basra Gulf (BEN LANDO/Iraq Oil Report)

Iraq's countrywide oil exports fell to an average 3.729 million barrels per day (bpd) in May,* a month-on-month decline of around 90,000 barrels per day.

Despite the dip in federal exports, which can partly be explained by delays to tanker loadings as a result of sandstorms, sharply higher oil prices led to an increase in monthly revenues to a new record of $11.44 billion, according to preliminary Oil Ministry estimates.

This content is for registered users.



Please login to continue.If you are not a registered user, you may purchase a subscription or sign up for a free trial.