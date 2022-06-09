Kurdistan opens new front in Baghdad legal battles

2022/06/09 | 19:08 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Workers at the Gulf Keystone Petroleum production facility at the Shaikan block fill trucks in May 2012.



(SEBASTIAN MEYER/Metrography/Iraq Oil Report)

BAGHDAD/ERBIL - The legal battles over Kurdistan's independent oil sector entered a complicated new phase this week, as a court in Baghdad decided again on Thursday to postpone a hearing and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) initiated a separate lawsuit against the federal Oil Ministry.

Judge Mohammed Ali Mahmoud Nadeem of Baghdad's Karkh Commercial Court said the Oil Ministry's lawsuit against seven international oil companies (IOCs) operating in Kurdistan would be postponed until June 20, so that all of the defendants can be served with summonses and prepare the paperwork needed to send authorized representatives.



An initial hearing on June 5 was delayed for similar reasons.

