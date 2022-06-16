Iraq invites Investors for new Wasit Industrial City

2022/06/16 | 17:48 - Source: Iraq Business News
Iraq's Ministry of Industry has reportedly invited investors for its new Wasit Industrial City.
The Director of Planning at the Industrial Cities Authority of the Ministry, Amal Hassan Al-Bazzouni, told Al-Sabaah news agency that the authority was keen to make the industrial city environmentally friendly.
The development will cover an area of […]
