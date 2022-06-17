Scottsdale Dental and Facial Aesthetics Grand Opening in Scottsdale, Arizona

2022/06/18 | 13:30 - Source: Iraq News

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Todd E.



Shatkin, DDS is excited to announce the opening of Scottsdale Dental & Facial Aesthetics.



The office provides several options for facial aesthetic treatments to enhance the natural beauty of their clients.Dr.



Shatkin and his attentive team can be found at 3501 North Scottsdale Rd in historic Old Town Scottdale.



Complimentary consultations are available to anyone seeking to enhance their natural beauty with a variety of cosmetic dental and facial aesthetic treatments.With over 30 years of experience in the field of cosmetic and implant dentistry, Dr.



Shatkin provides a wide range of cosmetic dental treatments to create stunning and healthy smiles for his patients.Whether you are struggling with chipped, discolored, or missing teeth, you can find a solution at Scottsdale Dental & Facial Aesthetics.At his new Scottsdale office, he is offering the following cosmetic dental treatments for patients to achieve their ideal smiles:• Cosmetic Dentistry• Dental Implants• Mini Dental Implants• Fix-on-Six Dental Implants• Full Mouth Reconstruction• Porcelain Veneers• Dental Crowns• Dental Bridges• Dentures• Orthodontics• Periodontal Care• Sedation Dentistry• Teeth Whitening• Tooth ExtractionsScottsdale Dental & Facial Aesthetics is offering the following rejuvenating facial aesthetic services for their patients:• Botox• Botox for Men• Sculptra• Juvéderm• Restylane• Dermal Fillers• Aquagold Fine Touch• RHA Collection• Kybella• RadiesseThe aesthetic treatments provided at Scottsdale Dental & Facial Aesthetics are clinically safe and proven to boost self-esteem and improve self-confidence while providing age-defying results that enhance your natural beauty and soften the effects of time.The Many Benefits of BotoxBotox has long been used to create a youthful appearance by eliminating wrinkles, tightening the skin, and reversing profound lines on the face.



The FDA has given Botox its stamp of approval for cosmetic use.Botox has been used for much more than aesthetics, and dental patients have begun seeking out Botox treatments for their TMJ pain.



Teeth grinding and misalignments can cause the TMJ to become tense and inflamed, and Botox can help relax the muscles surrounding the joint to facilitate a better jaw function.Research is also being done to show the benefits of using Botox for patients with chronic migraines.Offering A Wide Range of Dermal FillersScottsdale Dental & Facial Aesthetics offers a wide range of options for dermal fillers.



Dr.



Shatkin can address just about any cosmetic concern you have.



All of the dermal fillers provided at the office are safe, effective, and can produce beautiful results.Fillers can help plump areas that have become sunken from age, such as lips, and they can also fill out areas where patients wish to accentuate their features.



Cheekbones, jawlines, and lips are the most common target areas for dermal fillers, but the uses extend beyond that list.About Dr.



Todd ShatkinDr.



Todd Shatkin is the founder of Scottsdale Dental & Facial Aesthetics.



He received his doctorate at the University of the Pacific in 1989.



Since then, he has been an innovator in the field of cosmetic and implant dentistry, holding several dental-related patents including his F.I.R.S.T.



technique which allows dentists to replace missing teeth in a single visit with mini dental implants.He has also received the Five Star Diamond Award for customer care which is only given to a handful of dentists in the United States.



He is an established member of several distinguished dental groups, including the American Dental Association, American Academy of Implant Dentistry, Academy of General Dentistry, International Academy of Mini Dental Implants, and the International Congress of Oral Implantologists.Dr.



Todd Shatkin provides all patients with free consultations for cosmetic dentistry or facial aesthetics.



Patients can receive an assessment and customized treatment plans based on their goals and desired outcome.The office is open from 8 am – 5 pm on weekdays and by appointment on weekends.



If you are interested in receiving a free consultation at Scottsdale Dental & Facial Aesthetics, call the office at 480-566-6532 or visit them online at www.smileseofscottsdale.com

