Court again delays Baghdad lawsuit against Kurdistan IOCs

2022/06/20 | 21:22 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Iraqi federal oil and KRG political negotiating teams meet in Baghdad on April 11, 2022.



(Source: Oil Ministry media office)

BAGHDAD - A Baghdad court postponed the Oil Ministry’s lawsuit against international oil companies working in Iraqi Kurdistan for a third time on Monday, marking a further delay in a complicated legal battle over the semi-autonomous region’s oil and gas sector.

Judge Mohammed Ali Mahmoud Nadeem of Baghdad's Karkh Commercial Court postponed the hearing until July 3, to give the Oil Ministry time to provide documents to the court, and because the oil companies did not send official legal or company representation.

