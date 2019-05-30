Home › kurdistan 24 › ISIS ambushes villagers after setting fire to crops in disputed Kirkuk town

ISIS ambushes villagers after setting fire to crops in disputed Kirkuk town

2019/05/30



In an official statement, Iraq’s Security Media Cell reported that people from the village clashed with armed militants but did not mention whether there had been casualties on the Islamic State’s side.



The statement also confirmed the militants set fire to the crops.



Other Kurdish Kakai residents in the villages of Annana, Arab Koyi, and Ali Sarayni, also reported to Kurdistan 24 on Wednesday night that their fields had been set ablaze by an unknown group.



“We reached out to Iraqi authorities in the area, but they couldn’t help. All we could do was watch our crops burn from far away. We did not dare go extinguish the fire as we suspected roadside bombs were present, much like those who recently killed other farmers,” one man from Ali Sarayni told Kurdistan 24.



Over the past few months, the jihadist group has repeatedly claimed responsibility for the burning of wheat fields and farms in many parts of Iraq and Syria.



Residents of Kirkuk and Makhmour have been raising alarm bells in the past few months over the presence of Islamic State militants demanding villagers pay taxes or see their crops and livelihoods burn down.



Although Iraq declared the military defeat of the Islamic State in December 2017, the terrorist group continues to carry out insurgency-style attacks in formerly liberated areas, like Mosul, as well as even places it never controlled, like the nation’s capital of Baghdad.



Editing by Nadia Riva



