Third attack hits Khor Mor gas field

2022/06/26 | 02:10 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

A flare is seen behind a sign at the Khor Mor LPG plant in Iraqi Kurdistan on May 27, 2013.



(JACOB RUSSELL/Metrography/Iraq Oil Report)

SULAIMANIYA - Indirect fire targeted the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaimaniya for the third time in four days on Saturday afternoon, in a continuing escalation of attacks on energy sector infrastructure in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

One rocket landed outside the fenced secuity area at the field, said a local official and an industry official, without causing injuries to field personnel or any immediately noticeable damage.

