Croatian firm wins $69m Power Plant Contract in Iraq

2022/06/28 | 03:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Croatia's Koncar Group has signed an agreement worth EUR 65 million ($69 million) with Iraq's Ministry of Electricity for the revitalization of Haditha hydroelectric power station.Under the agreement, the company will carry out what it describes as "a partial revitalization of generation units, replace part of the MV and HV equipment, […]

