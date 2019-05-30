Home › Iraq Oil Report › With Iraqi tribes settling more disputes, sheikhs are in high demand

With Iraqi tribes settling more disputes, sheikhs are in high demand

2019/05/30 | 19:35



Iraq is home to around 150 tribes, whose sheikhs long helped resolve disputes. Saddam Hussein tried to weaken them, but after he fell in 2003, sheikhs filled the vacuum left by a fragile and corrupt state. Today even some corporate lawyers advise their clients to use tribal councils rather than courts, especially if the sheikhs involved have links to powerful militias. This has led to a booming new business: sheikhs who rent out their services. Only some are real.



