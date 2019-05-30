Officer-turned-terrorist: Who's Ashmawy extradited from Libya to Egypt

2019/05/30 | 21:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Libyan National Army officially handed over Egyptian special forces expelled officer Hisham El Ashmawy on Tuesday evening to Egypt.
Ashmawy was captured in Libya last year and is believed to be responsible for orchestrating several high-profile attacks in Egypt.
In December, 2017, an Egyptian court ordered sentencing Ashmawy to death.
Ashmawy was born in 1978 in Egypt's Giza. He jointed the Military Academy and was a member of Egypt's tough Sa‘ka Forces. In 2007, a change has been recognized on his behavior as he was found to be promoting for political Islam and spreading banned books. In 2009, Ashmawy was expelled after he was tried in a military court.
In 2013, Ashmawy has become the leader of the military wing of Ansar Beit Al-Maqdis in Egypt's Sinai.
Ashmawy was captured in Libya last year and is believed to be responsible for orchestrating several high-profile attacks in Egypt.
In December, 2017, an Egyptian court ordered sentencing Ashmawy to death.
Ashmawy was born in 1978 in Egypt's Giza. He jointed the Military Academy and was a member of Egypt's tough Sa‘ka Forces. In 2007, a change has been recognized on his behavior as he was found to be promoting for political Islam and spreading banned books. In 2009, Ashmawy was expelled after he was tried in a military court.
In 2013, Ashmawy has become the leader of the military wing of Ansar Beit Al-Maqdis in Egypt's Sinai.