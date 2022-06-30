Basra city to host Gulf Cup in January 2023

2022/06/30 | 22:00 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF) unveiled on Thursday that Basra city will host the 25th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup from January 6 to 19, 2023.

The decision was the main outcome of the AGCFF executive committee meeting which was chaired by Shaikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al Thani, the Chairman of AGCFF, in presence of the members.

During the meeting, AGCFF Secretary-General Jassim al Rumaihi showed a detailed presentation, which featured results of inspection committee’s visit to Basra.

The visual presentation also included Iraq government's preparations to host the prestigious Gulf Cup tournament.



In addition, the report witnessed the development of infrastructure, main hotels and stadiums in Basra city and government commitment towards hosting this showpiece event.

The executive committee expressed their full confidence on the progression of work in the city.



After reviewing the report, the committee fully supported the eligibility of Basra city to host the 25th Gulf Cup from January 6 to 19, 2023.

Basra city has two main stadiums for the tournament including Basra International Stadium with a seating capacity of 65,000.

Al Mina Stadium is the second ranked stadium which has a capacity of 30,000 spectators.

A secondary stadium with a capacity of 10,000 spectators is being set aside as an alternative stadium beside other stadiums for training and warm-up sessions.

The chairman of AGCFF, Shaikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al Thani, appreciated all the hard work and top efforts taken by Iraqi government and the city of Basra to host Gulf Cup football championship.

“The event will bring together the people of Gulf and Iraqis who have been waiting to host the event on their home for a long time.



I am fully confident on Iraqi football association in general and the city of Basra’s capability in particular to deliver the region’s most prominent football event in the best manner,” he said.

Bahrain won the last edition of Arabian Gulf Cup in Qatar in 2019 as they defeated Saudi Arabia 1-0 in the final match to lift the title for first time in history.



Oman had emerged the champions of Arabian Gulf Cup in Muscat in 2009 and in Kuwait in 2018.