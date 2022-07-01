Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation confirms Basra as host of 25th Gulf Cup

2022/07/01 | 19:36 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation President Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani with the Executive Office members during yesterday's meeting.

Doha: The Executive Office of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF) yesterday confirmed Iraqi city Basra as the host of the 25th Gulf Cup.

The Executive Office, during the meeting chaired by the President of the AGCFF, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, discussed a number of topics, including the report of the Inspection Committee following its recent visit to Basra.

The Secretary-General of the AGCFF, Jassim Sultan Al Rumaihi, gave a detailed explanation of Basra's preparations to host the tournament.



He also unveiled detailed reports on the developments and progress of work in stadiums and hotels in the city.

After reviewing the report, the Executive Office confirmed Basra as the host the tournament which will be held from January 6-19, 2023, according to the powers granted to it at the General Assembly meeting held in Doha last year.

AGCFF President Sheikh Hamad praised Basra's preparations to host the event.

Sheikh Hamad said that the event will bring together the people of the Gulf and Iraqis who have been waiting to host the event on their soil for a long time.

He also expressed his full confidence in the ability of the Iraqi football association and the city to present the regions most prominent football event in the best manner.