Iran holding talks with Egypt and Jordan in Baghdad: Iraq FM

2022/07/01 | 22:16 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- TEHRAN — Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has announced that in addition to hosting the ongoing Tehran-Riyadh talks, Baghdad is also a host to separate bilateral talks between Iran and two other Arab states.

Speaking on Thursday, Hussein announced that concurrent with Tehran-Riyadh negotiations, talks are underway between Iran and Egypt as well as Iran and Jordan.

Additionally, Hussein pointed out that Iran has come up with the idea of creating channels of communication with the Egyptians.

According to Foreign Minister Hussein, Iraq had proposed that the talks between Riyadh and Tehran be made public.

Hussein noted that during Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s visit to Saudi Arabia, Iraq's support for the Iran-Saudi Arabia dialogue was discussed.

He also said Iran is serious about the ceasefire in Yemen and that Iraq will play a pivotal role in relations between Tehran and Washington.

The top Iraqi diplomat also noted that Baghdad’s glitches with Iran and Turkey would be resolved through dialogue.