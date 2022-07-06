Baghdad court rejects Kurdistan’s delay tactics in lawsuit against IOCs

2022/07/06 | 12:48 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Pumps at a well at the Tawke oil field in Iraqi Kurdistan operated by Norway's DNO.



(SEBASTIAN MEYER/Metrography/Iraq Oil Report)

BAGHDAD - A Baghdad court dealt a setback Sunday to the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) legal strategy of attempting to delay a federal lawsuit against seven international oil companies (IOCs) operating in Kurdistan.

Judge Mohammed Ali Mahmoud Nadeem said the federal Oil Ministry’s case against the IOCs at Baghdad’s Karkh Commercial Court could move forward even though the KRG Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) has filed a related lawsuit against several Oil Ministry leaders at Erbil’s Court of Criminal Investigation.

