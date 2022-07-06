PM Opens New Maysan Power Plant

2022/07/06 | 12:48 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has officially opened the new Maysan Power Station.The new power plant adds 750 megawatts of capacity to the grid, 500 MW of which are produced through simple cycle and 250 MW through combined cycle.It is powered by natural gas from the Halfaya and Bazerkan fields, […]

