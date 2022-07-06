Court postpones hearing on Gulf Keystone contract with KRG

2022/07/06 | 18:40 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

Workers at the Gulf Keystone Petroleum production facility at Shaikan in Iraq's Kurdistan region in May 2012.



(SEBASTIAN MEYER/Metrography/Iraq Oil Report)

BAGHDAD - The Karkh Commercial Court in Baghdad has postponed a ruling on the validity of UK-listed Gulf Keystone's contract with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

"Today's session is postponed until July 17, 2022, to give the plaintiff's representatives time to provide the court with a copy of the production sharing contract related to the defendant," said Judge Mohammed Ali Mahmoud Nadeem at a brief court session Wednesday.

