2022/07/07 | 17:08 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

… then-prime minister of Iraq arrived in Mosul to celebrate its … locaiton in northern Iraq.



It is on the Tigris River and … many ethnic groups such as Kurds, Shebeks, Turkmen and others … said on the fifth Mosul retaking anniversary.”

“Mosul’s young generation …