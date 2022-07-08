Kurdistan amends regional oil law, reviving Oil and Gas Council

2022/07/08 | 06:42 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

KRG Prime Minister Masrur Barzani (right) chairs a meeting of the regional Council of Ministers with Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani (left) on June 23, 2021.



(Photo credit: Kurdistan Regional Government)

SULAIMANIYA - Lawmakers in Iraqi Kurdistan have approved amendments to the semi-autonomous region’s 2007 Oil and Gas Law, adding Cabinet Secretary Omed Sabah to the Oil and Gas Council, one day before its members met for the first time in over two years.

The Kurdistan Parliament's vote to amend the oil and gas law ignores a February ruling by Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court (FSC) that struck down the law in its entirety, and sends a further signal that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) intends to conduct its oil sector business as usual as it dismisses the FSC ruling as politicized and illegitimate.

