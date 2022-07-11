Tehran, Baghdad Boost Scientific Cooperation

2022/07/11 | 07:50 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- TEHRAN (IP) - The Iraqi Embassy in Iran and Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation.The MoU is signed within the framework of shoring up cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Iraq.The two sides will collaborate in the educational, research and technology, cultural and student sectors.Paving the way for Iraqi students to study in the faculties of the Iranian university, holding joint international conferences and conducting collaborative research are seen in the MoU.Speaking at the signing ceremony of an MoU between the Iraqi embassy and Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences, Amjad Hamid Muzaffar stated that many Iranian universities are among the top ones in the world with regard to the international indexes; he emphasized that Iraq would benefit from these scientific capacities by signing various MoUs.The Iraqi cultural attaché also called for presenting Persian Language courses to Iraqi students.The relationship between the University of Mazandaran and Iraq in developing educational and research activities, holding joint international conferences and short and long-term courses for the staff and professors of Iraqi universities are underlined in the MoU.Mazandaran University of Medical Sciences was established 40 years ago and is one of Iran’s most prominent medical universities.