PM congratulates al-Sahlani for the European Parliament membership

2019/06/01 | 10:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
PM Adel Abdul Mahdi congratulates Abir al-Sahlani for winning the European Parliament in the elections of last week.
Abdul Mahdi praised her for gaining a membership in the parliament and hoped for better achievements in this new position.
INA – BAGHDAD
PM Adel Abdul Mahdi congratulates Abir al-Sahlani for winning the European Parliament in the elections of last week.
Abdul Mahdi praised her for gaining a membership in the parliament and hoped for better achievements in this new position.