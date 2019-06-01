عربي | كوردى


PM congratulates al-Sahlani for the European Parliament membership

2019/06/01 | 10:40
INA – BAGHDAD



PM Adel Abdul Mahdi congratulates Abir al-Sahlani for winning the European Parliament in the elections of last week.



Abdul Mahdi praised her for gaining a membership in the parliament and hoped for better achievements in this new position.









