Iran's Saha Airlines commences Flights to Najaf

2022/07/16 | 09:08 - Source: Iraq News

The Iranian carrier Saha Airlines has reportedly operated its first flight to Iraq's Najaf International Airport on Friday.

Shafaq reports that 70 passengers were flown from Isfahan to Najaf.

FlightRadar24 confirms that a Boeing 737-31S belonging to the company landed at Najaf at 01:14, taking off again for Isfahan at 02:25.

Wikipedia states that Saha Airlines is, "wholly owned by the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force."

(Sources: Shafaq, FlightRadar24, Wikipedia)