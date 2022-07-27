UK Firm opens new Fertiliser Plant in Basra


2022/07/27 | 19:10 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iraq's Minister of Industry and Minerals, Mr.

Manhal Aziz Al-Khabbaz, has officially opened a new fertiliser factory in Basra governorate.

The plant, with a capacity of 1,500 tonnes per day, is a partnership between the State Company for Southern Fertilizers, and the  UK-based AAA Holding Group.

