KRG shifts legal tactics as Baghdad court delays further rulings

2022/08/03 | 00:12 - Source: Iraq Oil Report

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani meets Faiq Zaidan, the head of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council, in Baghdad on July 23, 2022.



(Photo credit: posted to Twitter by Masrour Barzani)

BAGHDAD - A legal representative for the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) appeared in a Baghdad court Tuesday, asking for a third-party presence in proceedings for cases brought by Iraq’s Oil Ministry against international oil companies working in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

The appearance of the lawyer represents a slight shift in legal tactics as the KRG seeks to defend against the federal government's efforts to implement February's landmark decision by the Federal Supreme Court (FSC) that invalidated the legal foundations of Kurdistan's independently managed oil sector.

