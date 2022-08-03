Political upheaval in Baghdad reverberates across oil sector


Political upheaval in Baghdad reverberates across oil sector
2022/08/03 | 06:06 - Source: Iraq Oil Report
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- In the increasingly chaotic struggle to form a new government, Iraq's oil sector has been both a political battleground and a victim of dysfunctional governance.

Read all text from Iraq Oil Report
Sponsored Links